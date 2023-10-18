Zoo in New York State Closes After Staff Member Bitten By Lion

A 40-acre zoo in New York state is temporarily closed after officials say a staff member was bitten by one of the animals Tuesday. The zoo, which was founded in 1914, says they'll be conducting a "thorough review of its procedures" in the meantime.

The Post Standard reports that the bite sent the zookeeper to the hospital for treatment.

Zookeeper Bitten During Closing Procedure

The Post Standard says that the Utica Zoo closed October 18 after a staff member was bitten during a routine "feeding and closing procedure" Tuesday afternoon. Zoo officials said in Facebook post that the staff member was bitten by one of their male African lions.

Utica Zoo Executive Director Andria Heath told WKTV that there would be "no punitive action against our lions." The staff member's injuries were non-life-threatening, and they were released from the hospital by late Tuesday, says The Post Standard.

