Zipline Tour in Hudson Valley Among ‘Best In The Country’

A zipline tour in the Hudson Valley is the longest and highest in North America and is considered by many as the "best in the country."

NY Zipline Adventures at Hunter Mountain was just named "One Of The Best In The Country" by Only in Your State.

"Bringing the first world class tour of its kind to the state, New York Zipline Adventures has the Largest Zipline Canopy Tour in North America," NY Zipline Adventures at Hunter Mountain states on Facebook. "Located just 2 hours outside of NYC, New York Zipline Adventure Tours at Hunter Mountain was established by consultant, designer and builder Canopy Tours Inc. As a leader in the industry with over 25 year’s experience, Canopy Tours Inc adheres to the strictest safety and construction guidelines in the industry."

NY Zipline Adventures at Hunter Mountain has been around for around 30 years. Riders can choose from three different zipline experiences the SkyRider Tour, Mid Mountain Tour and Night Zip Tour

Skyrider Tour

5 dual racing ziplines spanning 4.6 miles

Up to 3,200 feet long & 600’ above the valley

Reach speeds of up to 50 mph

500’ self-powered “zap-line” challenge or choose to traverse the Burma bridge

Lasts approximately 3 hours

Most extreme attraction, may not be for everyone

Mid Mountain Tour

6 ziplines & 4 suspension bridges

9 tree platforms

Longest zipline is 650’ long and 60’ above the forest floor

Exciting 65’ rappel to complete your adventure

Night Zip Tour

6 ziplines & 4 suspension bridges

9 illuminated tree platforms

Longest zipline is 650’ long and 60’ above the forest floor

Exciting 65’ rappel for your after-dark finale

NY Zipline Adventures at Hunter Mountain is booking appointments right now for the Skyrider Tour and Mid Mountain Tour on its website. Sadly the Night Zip Tour won't run in 2021. A reason wasn't given.

