Zebra Makes Their Return to the Hudson Valley This Weekend

80s rockers Zebra return to the Hudson Valley for a show this Sunday, June 26.

Zebra was founded in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1975 by Randy Jackson along with bassist/keyboardist Felix Hanemann and drummer Guy Gelso. The band moved to Long Island, New York in 1977 and were big on the Long Island club circuit throughout the '80s along with bands like Twisted Sister and Rat Race Choir, often playing shows all around New York.

They signed to Atlantic Records in 1982 and their debut album Zebra would go gold becoming the fastest-selling debut in Atlantic Records history. The band toured as openers for bands like Aerosmith, ZZ Top, Journey, Cheap Trick, Loverboy, Sammy Hagar, and Reo Speedwagon. Randy Jackson and Zebra are members of the Long Island Hall of Fame.

Long History Between Zebra and WPDH

attachment-Tigman with Zebra loading...

Tigman hanging with Zebra after a show at The Chance in Poughkeepsie.

I remember way back in the '80s listening to PDH when many songs from Zebra were in regular rotation on the airwaves. Songs like "Tell Me What You Want", "Whos' Behind the Door", and "Bears" just to name a few, were always popular fixtures on the radio station. And these days, we get requests all the time for Zebra tunes.

Many Zebra shows over the years including at The Chance were always presented by WPDH. In addition to Zebra shows, the band members have performed with their other projects as well. Whether it's singer/guitarist Randy Jackson doing a solo acoustic show (he even played one of the WPDH Roof-a-Thon events years ago in Wappingers Falls) or catching bassist/keyboardist Felix Hanemann performing with a Led Zeppelin tribute band (he performed with Hindenberg for many years), the shows are always memorable.

I've seen the band numerous times over the years and even sold merch for them one night when help was needed.

attachment-Tigman Zebra Merch loading...

Bringing Zebra on stage to a packed house at The Chance in 2017

Zebra Returns to Daryl's House in Pawling, NY

Zebra will play Daryl's House Club in Pawling this Sunday, June 26 at 8 pm. The band is set to perform all the Zebra classics! Zebra truly are some of the greatest guys, and a power trio that I rank up there with all the other great hard rock power trios like Rush, Triumph, and King's X. If you can get out to Pawling, NY this Sunday night, go see Zebra. The band never disappoints. Be sure to stop by the merch table and grab a t-shirt from my friend and merch girl Debbie DelGuidice. For more on Zebra, check out their official website here.

Some Great Zebra Classics

By far Zebra's most popular song, "Tell Me What You Want" off of the band's self-titled debut album still gets requested at WPDH very often.

"Who's Behind the Door" is another popular favorite, and one of the band's biggest songs off of the debut album.

My first introduction to the band, "Bears" appeared on Zebra's second studio album No Tellin' Lies. I first heard the song after purchasing a hard rock/heavy metal compilation cassette at a flea market when I was like 8 years old and I became a fan of the band from that day forward.

One of my absolute favorite Zebra songs "He's Making You the Fool" appeared on the band's third studio album 3.V. Released in 1986, the album, unfortunately, was not very successful and failed to chart, but features some popular Zebra favorites.