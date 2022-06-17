The Hudson Valley enjoyed warm and sunny weather through Friday, but it looks like a cool-down is on the way. Highs climbed into the 80s Friday afternoon, as skies remained mostly clear through the area. There's a very outside chance we'll see a shower or thunderstorm Friday night, but the forecast looks unlikely for rain as we head into the weekend.

Saturday will be much cooler than normal, with highs only in the 60s and cloudy skies. Lows will fall to around 50, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Father's Day should be sunny and quite nice, with highs in the low 70s and mostly sunny skies. The Weather Channel says the area should continue to see pleasant temperatures through around middle of next week. From Wednesday on though, highs will climb higher into the 80s, which will set up a pattern of summer-like weather that should stick around until the end of the month.

Will the Hudson Valley See a Hot and Stormy Summer?

Weather forecasts are often conflicting, especially when predicting the conditions months in advance. TWC is calling for slightly above average temperatures for the Hudson Valley and parts of the Northeast, with round of storms possible this summer. The forecast issued is somewhat similar to the summer of 2021, where we saw hotter than usual temps and above average precipitation.

NOAA's outlook is a little more extreme, as they are calling for way above average highs and well above average rainfall. A hot, humid, and hazy summer of 2022, according to their predictions. Almanac's forecast though is a bit more conflicting for the area, with the Hudson Valley seemingly on the boundary between a hot and dry summer, versus a cooler and wetter one.

And then while AccuWeather is saying we'll see temperatures around average this year, be ready for numerous rounds of severe thunderstorms this summer to impact the Hudson Valley.

Will Hurricane Season Be As Bad As Last Year for the Northeast?

The Hudson Valley and Northeast felt the effects of several storms during the active 2021 season. Hurricane Henri moved ashore in Rhode Island in August, and then slowly drifted west before dissipating over New York. Both Hurricane Elsa and Tropical Storm Fred initially hit Florida, but their remnants moved up the East Coast, bringing heavy rainfall across parts of the Hudson Valley.

The most powerful storm the area experienced in 2021 was Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana and then pushed inland towards the Northeast. Ida brought catastrophic flooding and tornado warnings to parts of New York City, as well as areas to the north as it blew through. Many areas of the Hudson Valley experienced heavy flooding and power outages.

So, 2022?

AccuWeather says that this upcoming hurricane season could be as active as last year's. Veteran meteorologist and hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski is calling for 16 to 20 named storms and six to eight hurricanes. Of those hurricanes, experts predict major hurricane strength (which is Category 3 or higher). This will once again make it an above-average tropical season in the Atlantic if these predictions are accurate.

