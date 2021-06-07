You’ll Need More Than A Ticket to See ‘Springsteen on Broadway’

Bruce is heading back to Broadway and if you are vaccinated, you can join him. On Saturday June 26th Bruce Springsteen will help reopen Broadway with the first of 30 performances of "Springsteen on Broadway" and tickets go on sale Thursday June 10th at 12 noon at Seat Geek

In order to attend, not only will you need to prove that you are fully vaccinated, you will also need to see if the bank will lend you some money as tickets range from $75 to $850 each. You could also watch a 2018 performance of the show on Netflix

“Springsteen on Broadway” is a 2-hour performance similar to the 'Storytellers' series that used to run on Mtv and VH1. Bruce spends the evening telling stories of the songs he has written over his career and breaks them down musically with guitar and piano. The performance was so popular when it debuted in 2017 that it sold out 236 shows.

I loved doing Springsteen on Broadway and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway, says Springsteen.

"Springsteen on Broadway" isn't singlehandedly responsible to get the great white way up and running again. broadway.com offers a complete guide and here are some of the highlights:

Hamilton - September 14th with it's 3 hour show about a political mastermind.

Wicked - September 14th to the Gershwin Theatre.

Jagged Little Pill - October 21, inspired by the Alanis Morissette album 'Jagged Little Pill'.

The Phantom of the Opera - October 22nd at the Majestic Theatre

MJ - The story and music of Michael Jackson. Previews begin December 6th.

New York's Little Island After 10 years, New York's "Little Island" is now open.