There's a good chance that you could catch the Hudson Valley in the latest documentary about Mike Tyson's life on Hulu and there's an amazing story behind.

Mike Tyson was at one time the greatest boxer in the world. Though he might not be as good as he once was decades ago he still is quite an athlete as proven in his recent fight with Roy Jones Jr. Tyson proved that he can still throw hands at the age of 54 even if he was moving a little slow.

Tyson dominated the sport of boxing in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He was the youngest boxer ever to win the heavyweight title in 1986 at just 20 years old.

He may not be the undisputed champion anymore but one thing that you can dispute is his strong roots in the Hudson Valley.

Though 'Iron' Mike was born in Brooklyn but he spent a lot of his early boxing days in Upstate New York.

According to an old article in in the LA Times, Tyson was rescued from a facility for troubled youth by trainer, Cus D’Amato ad raised in Catskill. D'Amato eventually adopted Tyson and trained him to a dominant boxer. He may have very well saved Tyson. The legendary Cus D'Amato gym is still located in Catskill.

According to Sportskeeda, Tyson even made his professional boxing debut in 1985 in Albany, New York against Hector Mercedes.

Tyson has become a controversial figure since his days as champion.

Spike Lee recently directed a documentary film about Tyson's life called, Mike Tyson: The Undisputed Truth. The film is currently available on Hulu.

I haven't seen the film yet but don't be surprised if a few cities in Upstate New York are mentioned.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33555201,"3":{"1":0},"11":4,"12":0,"28":1}">

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">