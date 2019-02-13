You Have a Lower Chance of Dying at One Hudson Valley Hospital

The one thing everyone looks for in a hospital is not dying on the operating table.

That's why it's good to know that one local hospital has been ranked in the top 1% throughout the country when it comes to having a successful procedure.

Healthgrades has just released their list of the best hospitals for 2019. The ranking is based entirely on statistics for the quality outcomes of 32 different procedures and conditions. Hospitals are scored on having the most successful treatments without major complications. As they put it, these are the best hospitals in America that will give you a "lower chance of dying."

Out of the entire country, only two New York State hospitals made the top 50 list. They were Rochester General Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

Vassar is not only listed as being one of the 50 best hospitals in the country, but they also received six other awards for their specialized service including Cardiac Surgery Excellence, Coronary Intervention Excellence, Critical Care Excellence, Neurosciences Excellence and Stroke Care Excellence.