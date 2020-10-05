You Could Own A Dump Truck For One Dollar

When we were growing up, we played with toy trucks and pretended to transport and dump the dirt out. Now, you have a have chance to own your very own dump truck.

It's like a little boy's dream, having your own dump truck. Even if there's no actual reason you need a dump truck, why wouldn't take a chance when the starting bid is only one dollar? There's more money than that in loose change in your car. Just think of all the quarters that fell into the unknown aka the crack between the seat.

Either way, Dutchess County is having a surplus auction for their vehicles and equipment. Vehicles that will be available during this auction are police vehicles, vans, pick-ups, loaders, brush chippers, and dump trucks.

Absolute Auctions and Realty, Inc. is conducting the online auction. If you plan on bidding on any items, you must register online and select Dutchess County Surplus Vehicle & Equipment Auction.

So many vehicles to choose from and the starting bid only one dollar, what would you bid on? a car? Maybe a truck or chipper? It seems like there are plenty of options.

All of the items available in the auction are sold as-is. All lots must be paid in full before picking up. All vehicles must be paid by cash, bank check, or money order only. Payments must be made by Wednesday, October 21 at the Absolute Auctions in Pleasant Valley.

For more information about the Dutchess County Surplus Vehicle and Equipment Auctions, including photos and specific details regarding each of the auction items, viewing and pick-up locations, visit their website or call Absolute Auctions and Realty, Inc. at (845) 635-3169.