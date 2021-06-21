You Can Do This For Free This Weekend in the Hudson Valley
So Father's Day has been and gone, but did you get to spend time with your family? Did you get the quiet time that you crave so much? Mom's, do you value your outdoor time? Let's get outside!
There are few opportunities to get out and fish in New York State without having to get a fishing license. Let's face it, getting the license really is 'no big deal' it just takes time out of your already super busy day. So, forget about the fishing license on June 26 and June 27, 2021.
Seriously. Yes, you should only be fishing in public areas, not private. Have you ever been to a fishing spot, not realizing that it is private, only to be chased out with the threat of police? No, you haven't? Just me? Ok, I digress.
There are many days where it is totally cool to fish without a license in New York State. In fact, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the 'Fish For Free Days' are:
- February 13-14, 2021
- June 25-26, 2021
- September 25, 2021
- November 11, 2021
If you are anything like me, you love to fish, but just don't think that you are going to go enough to warrant getting a license. Granted it wouldn't take too much effort to get it. Then I could go at a moments notice, provided I added some new line to my reel. Best of luck to you when you head out, and hopefully it won't just be fishing for you but some catching as well!
