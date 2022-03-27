Are you thinking about hunting season in New York State? Do you go out every year and get a new license?

What about getting a lifetime hunting license? There are a few things that you will need to know, but lets get your started with your info.

What are the requirements to be eligible to get a Lifetime New York State Hunting License?

The first thing you will need to do to get one of these lifetime licenses, is to be a resident of New York State and at least 16-years of age.

Where can you buy this lifetime hunting license? Online? In-person?

So how and where can you buy this license? You can get it through the online New York State sport licensing system or in person at any licensing facility across the state. You will need to have your drivers license with you. If you do it online, it will take approximately two-weeks to get your tags and license.

Can you get a refund for a lifetime hunting license in New York State?

Nope, no refunds. You can transfer the lifetime license to another New York State resident if the person holding the license dies within one year of the original license being issued.

Can you put the lifetime hunting indication on your drivers license or must you always carry a separate card?

You can do both. If you want to get the lifetime hunting license indication on your drivers license you will need to fill out a form, pay a few dollars and then the DMV will send you a new license. You can also just carry your hunting license with you when you go hunting. Best of luck with hunting season.

