You Can Buy a Radio Station in the Hudson Valley

Sorry, but it's not this one!

We all love listening to the radio. I'm lucky enough to be able to work for a radio station and talk to you every day. It's the coolest job in the world. But imagine owning your own radio station? You don't have to think too hard about it because it could actually happen. According to Radio Ink, the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) is auctioning off 140 radio stations across the U.S. Two of those stations are in the Hudson Valley.

According to Radio Ink, and a document from the FCC, multiple radio stations in New York State are up for auction. In the Hudson Valley, two stations will be auctioned in Sullivan County. The first station being auctioned in Sullivan County is in Narrowsburg. The minimum opening bid is $40,000. The next radio station being auctioned in Sullivan County is in Livingston Manor. The minimum opening bid is $25,000.

Now, if you don't know anything about owning a radio station, you might want to do some research before clearing out your savings. You'll have to be FCC compliant, which means a bunch of regulations and mandates will be in place. If you want to play music, you'll have to pay for music licensing, and the software and equipment to play the music on air. There's a bunch of other things you'll need, but I just want to start you off with the basics for now. I highly recommend getting an engineer too.

If this sounds like something you're interested in, you can get more information on how to bid on the radio stations up for auction here.