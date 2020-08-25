Yoga on the Farm at Stony Kill

Are you one of the many people feeling a bit bloated and out of sorts due to the pandemic? Maybe it's time to get both your body and mind back in shape. And the perfect solution might be yoga.

Stony Kill Farm on Route 9D in Wappingers Falls will be hosting Yoga on the Farm Saturdays through Oct. 24 at 9AM on the lawn of the Verplanck Memorial Garden at Stony Kill. Step out into nature for the Summer/Fall Yoga sessions. All participants should bring their own mat, water bottle and towel. Registration is recommended, and walk-ins are welcome All levels ages 13 and up.

Yoga instructor Britt is a Hatha yoga teacher who not only finds balance and peace on her mat, but is deeply passionate about teaching yoga. She is beyond thrilled to connect with nature and be teaching at Stony Kill Farm.

For more information about the Summer/Fall Yoga sessions at Stony Kill Farm, visit the event facebook page or the Stony Kill website.