Yes, Governor Cuomo Is Still Single

If you're looking for love, maybe look to the New York State Governor.

Back in February, we reported that New York State's top lawmakers were single. At the time, there was actually only one statewide elected official who is married. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. She's married to former U.S. District Attorney Bull Hochul. There were plenty of eligible singles in New York State government to pick from though. Some choices are New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, State Attorney General Letitia James. The Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie is also unmarried. Governor Andrew Cuomoseparated from his partner Sandra Lee earlier this year and is still available.

According to the New York Post, Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed in a recent interview that he is in fact still single. Before his 14-year relationship with Sandra Lee, he was married to Kerry Kennedy whom with he had three daughters with.

So ladies, If you go on a date with Cuomo and see him shirtless, please confirm to us if his nipple is pierced or not. But keep in mind when you're swiping on Tinder, going on blind dates, or just looking for love, Governor Cuomo could be your next true love.

