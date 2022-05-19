Yay! I Finally Found a Juicy Store-Bought Rotisserie Chicken

I love the idea of getting a rotisserie chicken. You can use them for tons of chicken recipes. Tacos, salads, or hot from the rotisserie. The problem is that I can never find a chicken that is not all dried out. All I want is a juicy rotisserie chicken where the breast doesn’t remind me of the Sahara Desert.

Even when the chickens weren’t sitting in that heater thing for hours, they were always dry. I would get them as they were bringing them out, and still would end up with an overcooked, dry chicken. And it happened in a several different grocery stores. So, I eventually gave up on rotisserie chickens. Until recently, that is.

I was shopping in Adams Fairacre Farms in Poughkeepsie the other day, and on a whim I picked up a rotisserie chicken. They looked and smelled so delicious, and I’d never tried one from Adams. And when I picked one up, it was heavy. A good sign that it’s juicy. I figured what’s the worst that could happen? It will be dry and I’ll have thrown 10 bucks away. But if it’s good…I’ll have made an amazing discovery. A juicy store bought rotisserie chicken.

So, I get the chicken home and it smelled so good that I had to taste it right then and there. I ripped a wing off the chicken and… it was not dry! It was delicious. We cut into the breast. Juicy as could be! It was so good that I went back for another one a few days later just to make sure it wasn’t a fluke. And the second chicken was even better than the first. Hallelujah! Thanks, Adams! I never thought the day would come, but I have finally found a juicy rotisserie chicken.

