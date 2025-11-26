Hudson Valley Town Accused of Erecting ‘X-Rated’ Light Display

Rudolph's nose isn't the only thing turning red this year, as embarrassed residents say their town's Christmas display is strictly "adults only".

Before the Thanksgiving turkeys were even cooked, most Hudson Valley towns had already transformed their main streets and town squares into a winter wonderland. Christmas lights began appearing throughout the region soon after Halloween, heralding in the holiday season.

One town's light display, however, has raised some eyebrows after residents say they can't unsee an 'X-rated' image.

Residents Complain About 'X-Rated' Town Light Display

Residents of the Town of Poughkeepsie took to social media this week to share their thoughts about the light display in the Arlington Business District. Some have pointed out that the lights around the clock tower at the traffic circle near Vassar College form an unfortunate resemblance to a male body part.

While some found the comparison to be the result of "dirty minds" at work, others say that now that it's been pointed out to them, they can't unsee the phallic image.

Do You See What They See?

Images of a pair of bushes with a long pole sticking out from between them have been shared online, causing some people to scratch their heads and wonder, "What were they thinking?"

While some immediately saw the image as something dirty, others say that they "don't get it." One person we spoke to says they laughed as soon as they saw the display, instantly mistaking it for a giant "middle finger" pointing down Raymond Avenue.

We want to know what you think. Do you believe the lights resemble something risque? Or do you believe those who see something more than just a pole and bushes have a dirty mind? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page or by sending us a text on our mobile app.

