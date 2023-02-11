Stars of “The X-Files” to Appear in the Hudson Valley for 30th Anniversary Event

Celebrating 30 years since the show's initial release, "The X-Files" is having an X-Files Fan Fest in the July of this, featuring creators and stars of the show.

"The X-Files" is one of the longest-running science fiction series in network TV history. The show focuses on FBI special agents Mulder and Scully who investigate unexplained, mind-bending cases. The show first aired on September 10th, 1993, and the last episode aired on March 21st, 2018.

Northern Hudson Valley X-Files Museum to Host Fan Festival

Last April, a museum in Saratoga County opened featuring thousands of items from "The X-Files." "The X-Files" Preservation Collection is located on Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.

Owners Jim Thornton and Kelly Anthony have been longtime fans of the series, and have cultivated a passion for collecting thousands of items related to the show. People from all over the world have come to see their collection. The museum features items that Thornton and Anthony bought, along with items donated by "The X-Files" creator himself, Chris Carter. One of the primary items which he donated is the computer he originally wrote the series on.

On July 8th and 9th of this year, "The X-Files" Preservation Collection is hosting the X-Files 30th Anniversary Event. The event will be split between the Preservation Center and the Saratoga Springs City Center. The City Center is a state-of-the-art event center with all the space and accommodations needed for an event such as this.

The fan event will include special appearances from artist JJ Lendl, and actors Annabeth Gish (Monica Reyes) and Karin Konoval (Little Chucky Poundstone, Little Judy Poundstone, Madame Zelma, Mrs. Peacock).

"The X-Files" Preservation Collection and Collectibles Museum celebrates one year of operation on April 30th of this year, and the Fan Festival will be July 7-8. For hours and ticket information, visit their website.

