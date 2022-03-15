Wrong Way, Intoxicated Driver Arrested in Orange County

Following the latest snowfall across the area on Saturday, a motorist traveling in Orange County, in the Town of Waywayanda, was arrested on a number of charges.

State Troopers from the Greenville barracks in Orange County were dispatched on Saturday, March 12, 2022, shortly before 10 pm for a wrong-way vehicle that entered Interstate 84 at exit 1. Reports indicate that the driver was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane. Multiple calls were received by 911 dispatchers from motorists reporting 'near misses with a dark-colored vehicle driving the wrong way on I-84.'

State troopers eventually observed the vehicle, identified as a 2004 Honda Pilot, still traveling in the wrong direction, and were able to stop the car at Exit 15 on I-84, which is the old Exit 3, Middletown/Goshen.

State Troopers identified the driver of the vehicle as 30-year-old Rosalinda Lucero of Newburgh, and inside the car were two minors, ages 5 and 8, who were not seat belted at the time.

While she was being interviewed by troopers, it was determined that Lucero was under the influence of alcohol.

Lucero was arrested and charged with Felony DWI, Aggravated DWI (Leandra's Law), and with the misdemeanor of Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree. In addition, she was issued 10 vehicle and traffic law citations and received an appearance ticket for the Town of Wawayanda Court for April 28, 2022.

What is Leandra's Law

Leandra's Law, also known as the Child Passenger Protection Act, established a new Class E felony related to driving while intoxicated with a child as a passenger by amending the Vehicle and Traffic Law and the Penal Law. It requires that all individuals convicted of misdemeanor and felony DWI offenses install and maintain ignition interlock devices that measure the alcohol content in the breath of the person driving.

