New York State Man Charged With DWI After Wrong-Way Crash on I-87

One of the most terrifying things you imagine while driving is another motorist coming at you the wrong way. This is exactly what officials say happened early Sunday morning, when a New York state man traveling the wrong way hit a tractor-trailer. Police say alcohol was a factor in the crash that happened on I-87.

Wrong-Wat Crash on I-87

CBS says the 25-year-old suspect from Halfmoon had somehow entered the road the wrong way, and was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when he allegedly struck the truck head on. New York State police say the man's blood alcohol content was 0.19%, which is almost two and a half times the state's legal limit of 0.08%. Luckily, police say there were no injuries.

Police say the suspect has been charged with with aggravated DWI as well as other violations.

The CDC says there were 3,752 deaths in New York state from 2003-2012 involving crashes with drunk drivers.

Other Hazards New Yorkers May Face

If it's not wrong-way drivers, it's...crap. Literally. One major interstate in New York was left quite a mess after a tractor trailer crash one afternoon in late September. Police say parts of the roadway were closed for several hours after the rollover crash. Officials say the accident happened when the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle, resulting in her suffering non-life threatening injuries.

But it's what the truck was carrying that caught some peoples' attention.

Aww Crap!

The New York State Police said in a press release the 25-year-old driver of the tractor trailer lost control of the rig, went off the road, and then overturned several times. The crash happened on Interstate-90, between the Depew and Pembroke exits Thursday afternoon. Officials say the tanker was hauling liquid manure, which then leaked out all over the road.

The NY Environmental Conservation Police were on the scene to help with the clean up effort. Luckily, the spill was considered non-hazardous.

Biff Tannen could not be reached for comment.

