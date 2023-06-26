WPDH VIP Concert Experience With Steve Miller Band at Bethel Woods

Win a V-I-PDH concert experience for the WPDH Summer Concert with Steve Miller Band.

Steve Miller Band has been "Rock'n Me", and well, everyone for that matter, for decades. Steve Miller Band is getting ready for another summer of concerts. It seems every summer for as far back as I remember, the Steve Miller Band goes out and hits the summer sheds.

Steve Miller Band signed to Capitol Records in 1967 and had a string of mid-to-late 1970s hit singles that have been staples at classic rock radio. Albums like The Joker, Fly Like an Eagle and Book of Dreams are all '70s classics, and 1982's Abracadabra became an instant '80s classic upon its release. The band's Greatest Hits 1974-78 has sold over 13 million copies and Steve Miller was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 2016.

Many Memories of Seeing Steve Miller Band in Concert

The first time I caught Steve Miller Band live they performed with the Doobie Brothers in the summer of 1995 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. I had just graduated high school at Dover, and me and some friends drove up to Saratoga Springs and rocked out to classic rock favorites all night. I've seen Steve Miller Band a few times over the years, and another memorable show was in the pouring rain at Bethel in the summer of 2008 when they shared the stage with the legendary Joe Cocker.



WPDH Summer Concert Steve Miller Band VIP Experience

Steve Miller Band with special guest Joe Satriani plays Bethel Woods on July 2 and WPDH wants to hook up one lucky winner and their guests with the WPDH VIP concert experience. You and five of your friends will party all night long with Tigman at the show with V-I-PDH pavilion passes close to the stage along with a premium parking pass so no long walk back to the car afterwards. Enter to win here. The WPDH Summer Concert with Steve Miller Band and special guest Joe Satriani is Sunday July 2 at 7:30pm at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY.. Purchase tickets here.

