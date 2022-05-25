Stone Temple Pilots, Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses, and King's X are set to rock The Paramount Hudson Valley in Peekskill.

Being dubbed the "WPDH Summer Surprise Concert", WPDH and Loaded Concerts have set July 30 for a special charity show featuring Stone Temple Pilots, Steven Adler (GnR), King's X, and ZO2 with 100% of the net proceeds going to the David Z Foundation, providing music education for Underprivileged children.

A Little About The Bands

Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilots formed in 1985 out of San Diego, California with brothers Robert DeLeo (bass) and Dean DeLeo (guitar), Eric Kretz (drums), and Scott Weiland (vocals). The band found immediate success with the 1992 release Core and went on to become one of the most commercially successful bands of the 1990s. Four more studio albums followed: Purple (1994), Tiny Music… Songs from the Vatican Shop (1996), No. 4 (1999), and Shangri-La Dee Da (2001). The band broke up in 2002. They eventually reunited for a reunion tour in 2008 and released a new self-titled album in 2010. Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington fronted STP from 2013-2015. They released an EP of new material in 2013 called High Rise. Scott Weiland died in December of 2015. Singer Jeff Gutt joined the band in 2016 and they have released two alums, another self-titled album in 2018 and Perdida in 2020.

Check out the video for "Plush". One of Stone Temple Pilots' biggest songs, it was the band's first single to top the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and appears on their debut album, 1992's Core.

Steven Adler

Guns N’ Roses was formed in 1985 and the band had great success in the late 80s and early 90s with the classic lineup of Axl Rose on vocals, Slash and Izzy Stradlin on guitars, Duff McKagan on bass, and Steven Adler on drums. Their first album Appetite for Destruction is the best-selling debut album in the U.S. with sales of 18 million. The album has sold over 30 million copies worldwide. The successful Use Your Illusion albums were released in 1991. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012. Steven Adler and his band perform all the classic Guns N' Roses hits in concert.

Check out the video for Guns N' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle". The song that started it all for the band appeared on their number 1 selling debut album, 1987's Appetite for Destruction which has sold over 30 million copies worldwide.

King's X

Power trio Kings X featuring singer/bassist Doug Pinnick, Ty Tabor (guitar), and Jerry Gaskill (drums) broke into the mainstream after signing with Atlantic Records in 1987, with albums like Faith Love Hope (1990), King's X (1992) and Dogman (1994). The band has released twelve studio albums, two official live albums, and several independent releases.

Check out the video for "Black Flag" off their 1992 self-titled release.

ZO2

ZO2 is a New York based rock band formed in 2003 by Paulie Z (Paul Zablidowsky) and his brother, the late David Z (David Zablidowsky), and drummer Joey Cassata. The band landed their first national tour in 204 opening for Kiss and Poison on the VH1 Rock The Nation tour and have performed with Alice Cooper, Twisted Sister, Scorpions, Sammy Hagar, Dream Theater, and more. ZO2 had a television series on the Independent Film Channel (IFC) called "Z Rock" in 2008. The band will be joined by bassist Sean McNabb for the show in Peekskill.

Where Can We Get Tickets and Info?

Tickets for Stone Temple Pilots, Steven Adler (Guns N' Roses), King's X and ZO2 at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY Saturday, July 30 go on sale this Thursday, May 26 at 11 am through ticketweb.com and the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater box office. More info here.