Orange Invasion 2025: Enter to Win Season Passes to Bethel Woods

Trevor Eichler / Canva

WPDH is launching the Orange Invasion Across Orange County!

Your home of Rock and Roll is hitting the road for the Orange Invasion, bringing the WPDH road crew to a new spot in Orange County, New York, every weekday through November 14th. The tour is all about shining a spotlight on the amazing local businesses, restaurants, and community hangouts that make Orange County such a great place to live, work, and rock!

Enter To Win Season Passes To Bethel Woods & Grab an Orange Invasion T-shirt

Each day, the WPDH crew is hitting a new Orange County location — meeting listeners, hanging out with local business owners, and giving away our exclusive WPDH Orange Invasion T-Shirt (limited supply at each stop, so get there early!).

If you have the WPDH app, just show it to the crew and you can sign up to win a pair of season passes to Bethel Woods for the 2026 concert season!

Please note: each listener can receive one 2025 Orange Invasion T-shirt during the promotion, but you can enter to win the Bethel Woods passes at every stop you visit.

Here’s a sneak peek at this year’s Orange Invasion T-shirt!
Huge thanks to JokerInk in Beacon for printing these awesome shirts — and to Orange County Cannabis for making it all possible!!.

Anthony Verano / JokerInk
You can tune in weekdays to see where the crew will pop up next, or get a heads-up and check out the full schedule anytime on the WPDH app. The Orange Invasion is all about reminding you to shop local, eat local, and support local—while having a little fun along the way!

So if you see the WPDH truck rolling through your town, stop by, say hey, and be part of the invasion. You never know what giveaways or surprises might be waiting. The WPDH Orange Invasion runs through November 14th, and it’s taking over Orange County one stop at a time.

The WPDH Orange Invasion is made possible by Orange County Cannabis!

 

