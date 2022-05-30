Ozzy Tops List Of Popular Hudson Valley Memorial Day Countdown

Ozzy Osbourne had the number 1 rock song on this year's WPDH Memorial Day 500.

Well it's definitely been a couple of crazy years, and that includes for the WPDH Memorial 500 Countdown which last year saw Joan Jett & the Blackhearts "I Love Rock n Roll" topping the countdown, for what we believe was the first time ever. This year, we asked the Hudson Valley to give us their top 3 favorite rock songs of all time and with your feedback, you helped us compile the ultimate rock ranking of the 500 greatest rock songs of all time. We kicked off the countdown Friday afternoon, May 27 at 3 pm and just wrapped it up Memorial Day Monday evening.

In previous years, in addition to "I Love Rock n Roll" from Joan Jett, the number 1 spot has been held by Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Freebird", Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody", and even Led Zeppelin's "Black Dog" was number 1 one year, just to name a few.

This Years #1 On WPDH Memorial Day 500

The number 1 spot this year belongs to Ozzy Osbourne "Crazy Train". What!? Well I could be wrong, but this may be a first for Ozzy taking the top spot. But in all reality, is it that surprising? Not only is it a great song, undoubtedly a classic that has gotten probably more airplay at classic rock radio over the years than most other songs, and a song that has consistently been one of the most requested at 101.5 WPDH through the years.

A Little About Ozzy Osbourne "Crazy Train"

"Crazy Train" was the debut solo single from Ozzy Osbourne released in 1980. The song was written by Osbourne, Randy Rhoads and Bob Daisley. One of Ozzy's best known and recognizable songs, "Crazy Train" appears on Osbourne's debut solo album Blizzard of Ozz. The album ranked Number 9 on Rolling Stone's list of the 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time in 2017, and it has sold over 5 million copies in the U.S. alone.

Here's the Top 10 of the WPDH Memorial Day 500

10. Welcome to the Jungle- Guns N' Roses

9. Another One Bits the Dust- Queen

8. You Shook Me All Night Long- AC/DC

7. I Love Rock n Roll- Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

6. Pour Some Sugar on Me- Def Leppard

5. Livin' on a Prayer- Bon Jovi

4. Stairway to Heaven- Led Zeppelin

3. We Will Rock You/We Are the Champions- Queen

2. Here I Go Again- Whitesnake

1. Crazy Train- Ozzy Osbourne