Well Spring is definitely in the air. And this weekend, the Hudson Valley is in for a treat on the airwaves. Everyone knows about March Madness of course. NCAA March Madness is a single elimination college basketball tournament played in the United States each spring, currently featuring 68 teams from the Division 1 level of the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association), to determine the national championship. It's become one of the biggest annual sporting events in the Hudson Valley. It's estimated that tens of millions of Americans participate in a bracket pool contest every year. We're feeling March Madness around here as well, but at the Home of Rock and Roll it's more like Classic Rock Madness!

Classic Rock Elite Weekend

Every hour Saturday and Sunday, we're lining up three point blocks from the classic rock elite like Guns N' Roses, Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin, Def Leppard, Tom Petty and more. Download the PDH Mobile app and take us with you wherever ya go this weekend. You don't wanna miss a minute of it! Listen for Classic Rock Elite blocks all weekend long on 101.5 WPDH The Home of Rock and Roll.

Stay Up Late Sunday Night

We'll be capping off the WPDH Classic Rock Elite Weekend by featuring Iron Maiden's Number of the Beast album in it's entirety Sunday night at 11pm for it's 40th anniversary! You'll want to stick around for that.

