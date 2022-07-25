WPDH at Resorts World Catskills

WPDH will be at Resorts Catskills in Monticello this Tuesday, July 26.

Resorts World Catskills on the former site of the Concord Hotel features 65,000 square feet of gaming space with over 100 table games and over 2,000 slot machines, and an 18-story hotel tower with 332 suites.

Always a great time at Resorts World, and I love staying there. It's a beautiful casino and hotel close to home, and I've seen a some great shows there over the past few years including Bret Michaels of Poison and REO Speedwagon. It's a fun place to getaway for the night.

Subway Series Viewing Party at Resorts World

WPDH will be at Resorts World for an exclusive, invite-only Subway Series viewing party this Tuesday, July 26 from 5:30-7:30pm. The party includes food and drinks, and there will be giveaways throughout the game. The party will have the best seats for the Yankees/Mets game with everyone in attendance in the running for a signed Mariano Rivera baseball that will be given away during the 7th inning stretch.

Mariano Rivera played 19 seasons in Major League Baseball for the New York Yankees from 1995 to 2013. Nicknamed "Mo" and "Sandman", he spent most of his career as a relief pitcher and served as the Yankees' closer for 17 seasons. Rivera is a thirteen-time All-Star and five-time World Series champion , he is a Major League Baseball's career leader in saves with 652 and games finished (952).

Congrats to WPDH winners that will be attending the Subway Series viewing party on Tuesday, and we'll see you there at Resorts World!