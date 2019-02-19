Would Antonio Brown Be a Good Fit For the New York Jets?

The news broke Tuesday that Antonio Brown and Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney III agreed that it was "time to move on", thus ending ending Brown's tumultuous time with the team.

The big question is where does the 7-time Pro Bowl wide receiver head to next? Could the New York Jets be a potential home for Brown? Jets quarterback San Darnold could use a consistent receiver. On the other hand, do the Jets want to put up with the potential headache Brown could cause? Brown feuded with Pittsburgh teammates, including Ben Roethlisberger.

Another factor is that Brown turns 31 this year, so how many more productive years does he have left?