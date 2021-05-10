World’s Most Dangerous ‘Murder Bird’ Flies Into New York Animal Park

The world's most dangerous 'murder bird' has flown into New York and you can see him up close and personal.

The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York is home to Kevin, a Cassowary bird, that is native to Australia. The young bird is yellow & brown but park owner Jordan Patch says one he ages, he will develop black plumage and a blue head, red neck, and a large casque on the head.

Credit - Animal Adventure Park

Kevin may not look very dangerous. It's his feet you have to worry about. Cassowary birds have three-toed feet with sharp claws, one quite dagger-like, reaching over five inches long. Park owner, Jordan, cautiously calls them "murder birds," noting the species requires and deserves immense respect and caution when working with them. "It's these claws and powerful legs that give the Cassowary their well deserved and intimidating title."

You can see Kevin, the Cassowary in the Aussie Outpost area of the park.

You can also see April the giraffe and Azizi. A bronze statue of two giraffes that have passed away, welcomed visitors at the Park. You can see the beautiful displayed just off the giraffe yard and feeding deck.

April was euthanasia due to debilitating arthritis at the age of 20 and Azzi unexpectedly passed away at the East Texas Zoo and Gator Park.

Photo via Animal Adventure Park

Desmond the Giraffe is now keeping Tajiri company at the park. You can see both beside the bronze exhibit.

The Animal Adventure Park is open daily from 10AM to 5PM, last admission is at 4PM.

