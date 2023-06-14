Where Does New York State Rank For Working Dads?

For many years, dads were seen as the breadwinners and head of the home. But in recent decades, that gap has narrowed considerably as more and more woman have taken on bigger roles in the workforce.

Now, with some men still working more from home, their roles when it comes to both work and raising kids have also changed.

Every state is different when it comes to economic opportunity and quality of life for working fathers. Where does New York state rank when it comes to best of worst states for working dads?

The Study

WalletHub ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 23 key indicators of friendliness toward working fathers. Their data set ranges from the average length of the work day for men to child-care costs to the share of men in good or better health.

tinabelle tinabelle loading...

Massachusetts ranked 1st overall in the country, as WalletHub found that our neighbors to the east ranked at or near the top when it came to economic and social well-being, work life balance, child care, as well as health.

Source: WalletHub

Is New York Really Okay for Working Fathers?

The study from WalletHub says that New York did pretty well overall, as we ranked 14th in the country for best states for working dads. New York did well well for work life balance, and health, as we ranked 9th in both categories. However, New York fell to 40th when it came to economic and social well being.

See Also: Is New York the Best State to Live? A Study Lays Out the Details

Connecticut was 3rd, New Jersey 5th, New Hampshire 8th, Vermont 13th, and Pennsylvania was 17th.

New Mexico ranked last at 51st. Maybe that's why Walter White had to go cook and sell meth to help earn a living?

10 of the Most Famous Fathers of New York State From politicians to entertainers, these ten fathers have deep ties to New York and each has left a lasting imprint not only on our state but beyond.