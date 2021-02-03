Woodstock Film Festival Launching Short Film Showcase

I don’t know how many times I’ve said how rich in culture the Hudson Valley is. We have tons of talented artists here in the Hudson Valley. Of all different mediums, too. We have musicians, painters and other creators, actors, poets and authors. Just to name a few. Plus we have film and movie makers. We even have our very own film festival. And it's a highly respected film festival.

Just in case you aren’t familiar, The Woodstock Film Festival is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to present an annual program and year round schedule of film, music and art related activities that promote artists, culture, inspired learning, and diversity. And this month, the Woodstock Film Festival is doing something very cool.

The Woodstock Film Festival has announced the launch of Short Films, Big Stories, an online short film showcase featuring new works by up and coming filmmakers and visual storytellers whose videos, pilots, web series, and films express unique voices, deliver compelling stories, and employ fresh and engaging styles. Short Films, Big Stories is designed to shine a light on emerging talents whose artistry is yet to be discovered. Selected films will be streamed and will also include question and answer sessions with the participating filmmakers, hosted by industry insiders.

Short Films, Big Stories will be available to stream online starting on Feb.15 and running through Feb.21. For more information and to get your tickets, check out the event facebook page. To learn more about the Woodstock Film Festival, visit their website.