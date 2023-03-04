Historic Woodstock 69′ Venue to Welcome Back Live Music Festival

Have you ever wished that you could go back in time? Some of us may enjoy the fashion and music from the 1940s or even the 1950s. Personally, I love the grooviness of the 1960s and 1970s. I always wondered what life was like during that time period.

When I first heard about this, I knew it had my name written all over it. This is a dream come true for those who admire the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival but were not here yet to enjoy it.

Ready To Travel Back In Time To The 1969 Woodstock Music Festival This Summer?

Woodstock Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of Historic Countercultural Concert Getty Images loading...

Imagine if you were able to travel back in time to the 1969 Woodstock Festival and visit a museum filled with historic music memorabilia. This is possible in Sullivan County, this summer.

With the return of the long-awaited summer months, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts also brings us a gift itself, its one-of-a-kind concerts. There truly is nowhere in the world like Bethel Woods. I find any excuse that I can to be present on the grounds.

Even more so, those who could have pictured themselves at the original 1969 Woodstock Festival now have the opportunity to do so with a brand new music festival experience on the historic grounds.

Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Are The Grounds Of The Historic 1969 Woodstock Festival

Canva Canva loading...

Bethel Woods is known for being the site of the 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair. People from all over the world travel to this site for the performing arts center, museum, classes and exhibits, events and more. They provide the public with the chance to experience what it was like to be on those very grounds in the 1960s. This nonprofit cultural organization brings educational programs to the Hudson Valley as well. They have offered wellness programs to the community.

Do you remember hearing about Wavy Gravy and the Hog Farm commune during the Woodstock Festival? The hog farm commune helped those at the historic festival during those three days. There was even a "Freak-Out Tent".

Bethel Woods Offers A Variety Of Events For Different Age Groups

I have attended several concerts at Bethel Woods before. I have also been to the museum a handful of times, walked through the Bindy Bazaar trail, visited the gift shop, attended Peace, Love & Lights, and explored the grounds.

Get our free mobile app

The Bindy Bazaar trail showcases the grounds where the exchanging of goods happened during the Woodstock festival. Upon visiting the Bindy Bazaar Trail, I was greeted by a fellow Bethel Woods lover. This man explained how he was present in 1969 for the festival and was a part of the transactions taking place at that time.

Peace, Love & Lights was a magical, drive-thru, Christmas experience. I have also experienced Bethel Wood's exhibits such as their Lights, Color, Fashion Exhibit which showcased the fashion of the 1960s in San Diego, California.

The concerts at Bethel Woods have been incredible and uplifting. Last summer, I had the chance to see The Doobie Brothers, Chicago, Dead & Co.Phish, Santana and more.

While the 2022 lineup for the concert season was incredible, we also have a lot to look forward to this year. Guests have the opportunity to see Graham Nash perform in an intimate setting at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.

The 2023 concert season lineup will continue to grow on their website and social media.

Bethel Woods Was Also Recognized By USA Today's Readers' Choice Travel Awards

Bethel Woods came in at number 4 of the USA Today's Readers' Choice Travel Awards for Best Music Museum.

Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Made An Announcement About Their Music Festival

Hearts lit up all over the Hudson Valley when Bethel Woods released their latest news. Honestly, I was so excited when I found this out as well. Not too many people can say that they experienced a music festival on the historic grounds of the 1969 Woodstock Festival but as of the Summer of 2023, it will be possible.

Bethel Woods described this music festival as being,

"2 days a good vibrations, live music and memorable moments in Bethel, NY"

The Catbird Music Festival Will Take Place At Bethel Woods Center For The Arts In the Summer of 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catbird Music Festival (@catbirdfestival)

For the first time in decades, a music festival will happen at Bethel Woods, on the former Yasgur's Farm. Catbird comes to life, August 19 and August 20 of 2023.

Visitors can escape to beautiful Bethel Woods for a fun-filled weekend. This will include food from local eateries, craft beer and all different types of music.

Nonalcoholic beverages will also be sold. Vegetarian, gluten-free and vegan options will also be available during the music festival.

From Americana, folk, indie and even jam bands, there will be something for everyone to dance to.

Similar to the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival, guests will also be able to camp on-site during the weekend.

Will There Be VIP Tickets Available And Camping At Bethel Woods?

Along with camping, glamping and RV passes will be available as well. There are different ticket experiences such as ga+, VIP and platinum.

When Will The Lineup For Catbird At Bethel Woods Be Released?

The headliner announcement was made for the Catbird music festival. The Lumineers will be on the historic grounds of Bethel Woods during this brand-new experience.

The full lineup will be revealed on Monday, March 6 at 12pm.

I'll be seeing you there to enjoy some groovy vibes together!

What is your favorite show that you saw at Bethel Woods? Let us know below.

7 Places to Eat Near Bethel Woods If you're headed to Bethel Woods for a show, there are some great local spots to stop for a bite to eat while soaking in the local vibe.