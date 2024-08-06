New York State Woman Allegedly Drove Stolen Truck on Golf Course

New York State Woman Allegedly Drove Stolen Truck on Golf Course

This was not exactly par for the course. Police say a New York state woman was arrested July 29, and is now facing a number of charges. including felonies. Offcials say the arrest follows a months-long investigation stemming from a bizarre incident that unfolded back in March.

Police say that one of the charges the suspect is facing is 4th degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony.

See Also: New York State Woman Charged With Threatening to Shoot Up Red Lobster

According to the website of Tilem & Associates, PC, criminal possession of stolen property in the 4th Degree is a Class E felony. In New York, Class E felony offenses carry a maximum sentence of up to four years in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

New York State Woman Allegedly Drove Stolen Truck on Golf Course 

WETM says the police arrested a 41-year-old woman on several charges stemming from a warrant out of the Village of Waverly. The Village of Waverly Police Department says the suspect stole a pick-up truck from Sayre, Pennsylvania on March 17 and then drove it onto the Shepherd Hills Country Club in Waverly.

Police said the woman had two young children in the truck when she drove it up on to the golf greens, and had left by the time authorities had arrived. The arrest comes after a four month investigation, as police were able to gather enough evidence against the suspect, reports WETM.

Police did not disclose why the woman allegedly would drive the stolen property on to a golf course.

See Also: Naked New York State Man Allegedly Broke Into Golf Course

12 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- August 2024

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 8/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Filed Under: New York, New York News, new york state, New york State News
Categories: Articles, News

More From WPDH-WPDA