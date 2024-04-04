Woman in Lower Hudson Valley Killed During Severe Storms

A powerful storm system pushed through New York state and the Northeast, bringing almost every bit of weather with it imaginable. High winds, flooding rains, and even heavy snow left thousands in the state without power, as the storm downed trees and powerlines in multiple counties.

CBS reports that a woman in the lower Hudson Valley tragically lost her life during Wednesday's spring Nor'easter. Sources say the resident was less than a mile away from her own home when the tree came down.

Woman in Westchester Killed During Storm

While many parts of New York's Hudson Valley saw heavy rains, sleet, and snow Wednesday night, Westchester County beared the brunt of strong wind gusts that approached 60 MPH, according to NBC.

CBS reports that 50-year-old Cathy Tusiani died when winds brought down a tree on top of the vehicle she was driving Wednesday afternoon. The New York Post reports that Tusiani is the wife of Michael J Tusiani, the Senior Vice President of Partnership for the New York Yankees.

North Castle Police say the victim was the only person in the vehicle when the tree came down on Main Street, between School Street and Leisure Farm Drive, in the hamlet of Armonk.

CBS described it as a "massive tree", which has since been cut and left on the side of Route 128.

NBC says that Wednesday's storms have left tens of thousands without power across the Tri-State area. ABC had reported that Westchester County had well over nine thousand homes without power as of late Wednesday.