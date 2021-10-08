Wolfgang Van Halen ‘Not Okay’ a Year After Eddie’s Death

Wolfgang Van Halen paid an emotional tribute to his father, Eddie Van Halen, on the first anniversary of his death yesterday.

The younger musician said he was “not okay” and doubted he ever would be after the guitar legend’s cancer battle ended at the age of 65. He added that he found it difficult to keep going and asked Eddie to keep watch on him.

“One year,” Wolfgang wrote in the message, addressed directly to Eddie and accompanied by a picture of the pair playing a guitar together.

“You fought so hard for so long, but you were still taken away. It’s just so unfair. ... I’m not okay. I don’t think I’ll ever be okay. There’s so much I wish I could show you. So many things I wish I could share with you. I wish I could laugh with you again. I wish I could hug you again. I miss you so much it hurts.”

He added: “I’m trying to do my best here without you, but it’s really fucking hard. I hope you’re still proud. I love you with all of my heart, Pop. Watch over me.”

The duty of reporting Eddie’s death had fallen to Wolfgang in October 2020, when the Mammoth WVH leader discovered that TMZ was about to disclose the news and felt it was important to make an announcement himself. “I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," Wolfgang tweeted.

"He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and offstage was a gift. My heart is broken, and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."