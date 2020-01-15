Winter Showcase and Open House in Saugerties
Did you know that January is National Skating Month? And you may ask how does one celebrate National Skating Month? Here's an idea. Head to Saugerties for the Winter 2020 Showcase and Open House.
The Skating Club of Saugerties presents the 2020 Winter Showcase and Open House on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 12:30PM - 4PM at the Kiwanis Ice Arena at 6 Small World Avenue in Saugerties. Many of the skaters from the skating club will be competing in the Empire State Games and this will be their chance to practice. Admission is $5 and they also are collecting pet food donations for the SPCA. After the show, if you're interested, try a learn to skate class for only$25 and enjoy the public skate afterwards.
For more information about the Skating Club of Saugerties Winter Exhibition and Open House on Saturday, Jan. 25, check out the event facebook page. To learn more about the Skating Club of Saugerties, visit their website.
Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Hudson Valley Snow Closings & Delays
- This Restaurant's Tipping Policy Left Me Speechless
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- Hudson Valley Waitress Brought to Tears Over Surprise Tip
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Top 6 Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured on Food Network
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie
BONUS VIDEO