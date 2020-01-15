Winter Showcase and Open House in Saugerties

Did you know that January is National Skating Month? And you may ask how does one celebrate National Skating Month? Here's an idea. Head to Saugerties for the Winter 2020 Showcase and Open House.

The Skating Club of Saugerties presents the 2020 Winter Showcase and Open House on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 12:30PM - 4PM at the Kiwanis Ice Arena at 6 Small World Avenue in Saugerties. Many of the skaters from the skating club will be competing in the Empire State Games and this will be their chance to practice. Admission is $5 and they also are collecting pet food donations for the SPCA. After the show, if you're interested, try a learn to skate class for only$25 and enjoy the public skate afterwards.