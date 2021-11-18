‘Wine Down’ & Get Your Floral Design On This Holiday Season

The older I get, the less interested I am in passing gifts back and forth to my friends that don't have true meaning behind them. Let me explain.

Sure I love receiving a gift from a friend or family member that they saw and immediately thought of me, but sometimes, I just feel like we pass the same gift card or scarf back and forth to check off that persons name in the gift column, do you follow?

Moral of the story, i'm more into experiences lately, and I found something that sounds pretty perfect for my best girlfriends and I to do to get in the holiday spirit this year - guided floral design, with a side of wine!

Watergrasshill Bed & Breakfast in New Paltz is the host site for this event which is being held on Sunday December 5th at 2:30pm under the direction of Meadowscent Florist in Gardiner's owner, Theresa. Theresa will be responsible for guiding participants through the step-by-step process of creating a tabletop boxwood tree. The design is being described as bringing whimsy holiday cheer to your home for the season.

The event itself is being held in the barn at Watergrasshill Bed & Breakfast and although there will be space heaters, visitors are asked to dress warm. You can also warm up with a glass of wine or two, as the event is B.Y.O.B (wine and beer only), and those guests must bring a valid ID in order to enjoy their beverages. You can get more details about the event, and purchase tickets here.

Tis' the season for enjoying the Hudson Valley with your family and friends, and this event seems like the perfect opportunity to do so!

