TOTO is bringing their legendary sound to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on Wednesday, July 15th, 2026!

Formed in Los Angeles in the late 1970s, TOTO quickly established themselves as one of the most musically accomplished bands in rock history. Known for their impeccable musicianship and genre-blending style, the band achieved massive success with songs like “Hold the Line,” “Rosanna,” and “Africa.” Their polished sound, rooted in rock, pop, jazz, and R&B influences, set them apart and earned them a devoted global fanbase.

TOTO’s accomplishments include multiple Grammy Awards and a legacy defined by both chart-topping albums and behind-the-scenes contributions to countless iconic recordings. Members of the band have played on albums for artists ranging from Michael Jackson to Steely Dan, further cementing their influence on modern music. Decades into their career, Toto continues to tour and inspire new generations of fans, proving the enduring power of their music and live performances.

