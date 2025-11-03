Get ready for an unforgettable night of rock and roll as Bon Jovi is coming to New York City next summer! We're giving away a pair of tickets to see the band's show at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, July 12th, 2026, so read below to find out how you can win!

Led by frontman Jon Bon Jovi, the band quickly gained recognition for their mix of hard rock energy and pop-influenced melodies. Their breakthrough came with the release of Slippery When Wet in 1986, an album that catapulted them to international fame thanks to chart-topping singles like “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “You Give Love a Bad Name,” and “Wanted Dead or Alive.” With their relatable lyrics and anthemic sound, Bon Jovi became one of the defining acts of the 1980s rock scene, setting the stage for a career that would span decades.

Throughout their career, Bon Jovi has released fifteen studio albums, sold more than 130 million records worldwide, and performed in arenas and stadiums across the globe. They’ve earned numerous awards, including a Grammy and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. Known for their longevity and ability to adapt to changing musical trends, the band has produced enduring hits such as “It’s My Life,” “Always,” and “Bed of Roses.” Beyond their musical achievements, Bon Jovi has also been praised for their philanthropy, particularly Jon Bon Jovi’s work with the JBJ Soul Foundation, which addresses issues of hunger and homelessness. Their legacy endures as one of rock’s most successful and inspiring stories.

