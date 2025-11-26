Guns N’ Roses is bringing their 2026 tour to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Sunday, July 26th, 2026! We’re giving away a pair of tickets to this unforgettable night of legendary rock, so read below to find out how you can win for FREE!

Guns N' Roses / SPAC Guns N' Roses / SPAC loading...

Guns N’ Roses quickly skyrocketed to global fame with their gritty sound, raw energy, and unapologetic attitude. Their debut album Appetite for Destruction became one of the best-selling records in history, fueled by iconic tracks like “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” and “Paradise City.” Known for their electrifying live performances and larger-than-life presence, the band helped define the rock landscape of the late ’80s and early ’90s.

Over the decades, Guns N’ Roses has cemented their legacy as one of the most influential rock bands of all time. Their reunion tours have consistently drawn massive crowds, proving the timeless appeal of their music and stage power. With countless awards, multi-platinum albums, and a lasting impact on rock culture, Guns N’ Roses continues to captivate fans old and new. Their live shows remain a must-see experience, showcasing the band’s signature blend of ferocity, musicianship, and rock-and-roll spirit.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, December 4th on Ticketmaster.com and through the Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s official website, or you can enter using the form below for your chance to win a pair for FREE!