AC/DC is bringing their 'Power Up' tour to Metlife Stadium on Friday, September 25th, 2026 with special guest, The Pretty Reckless! We're giving away a FREE pair of tickets to this unforgettable night of pure, high-voltage rock and roll, so read below to find out how you can win!

Formed in 1973, AC/DC quickly became one of the most influential rock bands in history. Known for their raw energy, powerful guitar riffs, and no-frills attitude, the band helped define the hard rock and heavy metal sound of the late 20th century. Their early albums, including High Voltage and Let There Be Rock, set the stage for global success and introduced audiences to their signature mix of blues-based rock and electrifying showmanship.

AC/DC’s accomplishments span decades, with over 200 million albums sold worldwide and a legacy cemented by timeless records like Highway to Hell and Back in Black—the latter being one of the best-selling albums of all time. They’ve been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, headlined major festivals, and inspired countless musicians across genres. Despite lineup changes and personal challenges, AC/DC’s sound remains instantly recognizable and their influence on rock music unmatched.

Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster.com and through the Metlife Stadium official website, or you can enter using the form below for your chance to win a pair for FREE!