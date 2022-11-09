Win Tickets to See Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas at the Sugar Loaf PAC

Starship is coming to the Hudson Valley to perform on January 20th at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center! Mickey Thomas is leading the band on their 2022 North American Tour, so it's sure to be one fun night! We're giving away a pair of tickets to see the concert, so keep reading to find out how you can grab them!

Mickey Thomas is the lead singer of Starship, and his powerful voice helped shoot them to international fame in the 1980s. Starship was a new music venture from previous members of the band Jefferson Starship. And before Jefferson Starship, there was the classic psychedelic rock group Jefferson Airplane.

Although Starship was made by members of the previous bands, they have a distinct sound that sets them apart from their past works. They've made smash hits over the years, with their most famous being "We Built This City", and "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now".

Join Starship featuring Mickey Thomas as they play at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center on January 20th! Tickets are available now, but we're giving you a chance to WIN a pair of tickets! Simply enter your information below and we will contact you if you're a winner!