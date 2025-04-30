Win Tickets to See Jim Jefferies Live at the MJN Convention Center!

Get ready for a night of unfiltered comedy as Jim Jefferies takes the stage at the MJN Convention Center on May 9th! Jefferies is bringing his latest stand-up tour, Son of a Carpenter to Poughkeepsie for an unforgettable evening! We’re giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets, so read below to find out how you can win!

The Australian stand-up comedian, writer, and actor is known for his brutally honest humor and unfiltered take on modern life. He first gained international attention after he was attacked on stage during the Manchester Comedy Festival in 2007, which was then featured on his 2008 DVD, Contraband. Yet, it was after the release of his HBO special, I Swear to God, in 2009 that he would gain more traction in the United States. Jefferies’ unique blend of storytelling and social commentary quickly earned him a global fan base and solidified his status as a standout performer in the comedy world.

Beyond the stage, Jefferies is also well-known for The Jim Jefferies Show, his Comedy Central late-night series that ran from 2017 to 2019. The show was praised for tackling politics, religion, and culture with biting humor and intelligence. He has released several acclaimed stand-up specials on Netflix, including Freedumb, High & Dry, and This is Me Now. With a career spanning over two decades, Jim Jefferies has established himself as one of the most provocative and influential comedians of his generation.

