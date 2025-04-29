Win Tickets to See Heart Live at Bethel Woods this Summer!

Get ready for an unforgettable night of rock as the legendary Heart takes the stage at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on August 30th! We're giving you the chance to win a pair of reserved, seated tickets under the pavilion for FREE, so read below to find out how you can win!

Rising to fame in the early 1970s, sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson formed Heart, known for blending hard rock with folk and pop influences. Heart broke barriers as one of the first female-fronted bands to achieve major success in the male-dominated world of rock music. Their early albums, including Dreamboat Annie and Little Queen, produced timeless hits like “Crazy on You,” and “Barracuda,” showcasing Ann’s powerhouse vocals and Nancy’s distinctive guitar work.

Over the decades, Heart has sold over 35 million records worldwide, earned a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, and earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award in 2023. With a career spanning more than four decades, Heart remains a vital force in rock, inspiring generations of musicians with their dynamic performances and trailblazing legacy, and continues to thrill audiences with their powerful vocals and iconic sound. Whether you're a lifelong fan or discovering Heart for the first time, this is a concert you won’t want to miss.

Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster.com and through the Bethel Woods website