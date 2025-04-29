Win Tickets to See George Thorogood & The Destroyers Live at the Palace Theatre!

Get ready for a night of high-octane rock and blues as George Thorogood & The Destroyers bring the “Baddest Show on Earth” to the Palace Theatre in Albany on September 16th! We’re giving away a pair of tickets for FREE, so read below to find out how you can win!

George Thorogood & The Destroyers burst onto the music scene in the late 1970s with a raw, blues-infused rock sound that quickly set them apart. Led by Thorogood’s signature slide guitar and gritty vocals, the band became known for their no-nonsense style and high-energy performances. Their breakout hit, “Bad to the Bone,” released in 1982, became a defining anthem of classic rock and remains a staple in film, TV, and sports arenas to this day.

Over the course of their career, George Thorogood & The Destroyers have released more than 15 studio albums, sold over 15 million records worldwide, and played over 8,000 live shows. They’ve built a devoted fan base through relentless touring and a commitment to delivering high-powered and eccentric concerts. With a catalog packed full of hits and a legacy rooted in blues-rock tradition, the band continues to be a driving force in American rock music.

Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster.com and through the Palace Theatre website, or you can use the form below for the chance to win a pair of tickets for FREE!