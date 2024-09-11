Win Tickets to See Bachman-Turner Overdrive at the Capitol Theater on September 16th!

Randy Bachman has become a legendary figure in the rock and roll world through his talents as a guitarist, songwriter, performer and producer. Bachman has earned over 120 gold and platinum album/singles awards around the world. His songwriting has garnered him the coveted #1 spot on radio playlists in over 20 countries and over the course of his career he has sold over 40 million records.

Randy’s songs have been recorded by a broad range of artists and have been placed in dozens of TV shows, films and commercials. Impressively, his music has provided a veritable soundtrack for more than fifty years of popular music. Bachman first scored Billboard radio chart success with his band The Guess Who in 1965 performing the song, “Shakin All Over.” The Guess Who went on an unprecedented run of 5 singles that each sold a million copies, all the product of the gold-plated Randy Bachman-Burton Cummings songwriting team.

By 1970, The Guess Who had sold more records than the entire Canadian recording industry to that point, even outselling the Beatles that year. Their hits included “These Eyes,” “Laughing,” “Undun,” “No Time,” “No Sugar Tonight,” and “American Woman.” Randy left The Guess Who at the height of their success. While this move stunned the music world, Randy knew that he could never leave music behind. He formed Brave Belt - a country rock outfit in 1970 and experimented with a new musical style and lineup that eventually metamorphosed into Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

Unbelievably, Randy's success with Bachman-Turner Overdrive would eclipse his earlier triumphs. Monstrous hits for the band included, “Let it Ride,” “Roll on Down the Highway,” “Takin’ Care of Business,” “Hey You,” “Looking Out for #1,” “Four Wheel Drive” and “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet” which reached #1 in over 20 countries.

In 2023, Bachman revived BTO. Led by Bachman, BTO’s latest lineup includes Mick Dalla-Vee, Brent Knudsen, Marc LaFrance, and his son Tal Bachman. With Randy’s legendary guitar, Mick’s versatile talents, Brent’s dynamic vocals, Marc’s rhythmic beats, and Tal’s contemporary flair, BTO forges ahead, blending classic hits with a fresh energy that captivates audiences worldwide. The legacy lives on as these rock virtuosos unite, promising unforgettable performances and a continued impact on the ever-evolving rock landscape.

