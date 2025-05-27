Win Tickets to See Anthony Rodia Live at the Paramount Theatre in Middletown!

Get ready for an evening of laughter with Anthony Rodia, the Italian-American comedian known for his sharp wit and relatable humor, as he brings his "Laugh Till It Hurts" tour to The Paramount Theatre in Middletown on June 7. We're giving away a pair of tickets to attend this show for FREE, so read below to find out how you can win!

Anthony Rodia is a first-generation Italian-American comedian from Westchester, New York. After a brief stint in finance, he returned to his passion for comedy in 2019, quickly gaining a massive following. His viral characters, including Uncle Vinny and Zia Lucia, became fan favorites during the pandemic, leading to sold-out shows nationwide. With over 900,000 social media followers and more than 22 million YouTube views, Rodia's relatable humor has resonated with audiences across the country.

In 2024, Rodia embarked on his "Totally Relatable" tour, which was met with rave reviews and packed venues. His "Laugh Till It Hurts" tour in 2025 continues to build on that success, solidifying his place as one of the most exciting comedians in the industry today. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to his comedy, this show promises an unforgettable night of laughter.

Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster.com and on the Paramount Theatre official website, or you can enter using the form below to win a pair for FREE!