Win Tickets to See Alice Cooper & Judas Priest at SPAC!

Metal legends Alice Cooper and Judas Priest are teaming up for a massive co-headlining tour, and they’re making a stop at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on September 27th with special guest Corrosion of Conformity! We’re giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets, so read below to find out how you can win!

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper, the godfather of shock rock; and the legendary Judas Priest, fresh off their 2022 induction into the Hall of Fame, are bringing decades of heavy metal history to the stage for one night only at SPAC. This powerhouse pairing promises an epic night of theatrics, crazy guitar solos, and metal anthems that defined generations!

Alice Cooper continues to deliver high-voltage performances with his iconic stage show, complete with guillotines, fake blood, and a whole lot of attitude. Known for timeless hits like “School’s Out,” “No More Mr. Nice Guy,” and “Poison,” Cooper remains a must-see live performer.

Judas Priest, pioneers of the British heavy metal scene, are celebrating over 50 years of music with their latest tour in support of their 2024 album Invincible Shield. With classics like “Breaking the Law,” “Living After Midnight,” and “Painkiller,” the band is bringing the full force of metal to the SPAC stage.

Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.com or through the SPAC official website — or you can enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets for FREE!