Win Tickets to Burnout Nationals at Orange County Fair Speedway on April 19th!

The fifth annual Burnout Nationals is coming to the Orange County Fair Speedway on April 19th! This all-day motorsports show has something for everyone, and we’re giving you the chance to win a pair of general admission tickets – so read below to find out how you can enter!

The Burnout Nationals is a nationally judged car; truck; hotrod; import; & bike show, cruise, and meet. Burnout Nationals has everything from trophies, awards, and giveaways; to DJ entertainment; and even mega Jenga, cornhole, video games, and jungle gyms for the kids! Not only is there endless entertainment, they also have a full bar and concessions to keep you satisfied while you take in all the sights and sounds they have to offer. From hot rods to imports, lifted and lowered trucks, Burnout Nationals has them all!

The main event is a $20,000 Burnout Competition, but you can also enjoy an FMX stunt show, drifting expo, crushed car crawl, kids games, and power wheel races!

Tickets are on sale now through the Burnout Nationals website