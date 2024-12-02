Win An Exclusive Thursday Night Football Viewing Party at Resorts World

Resorts World is known for being the ultimate luxury resort and casino, bringing an unmatched experience of gaming, entertainment, dining and more to guests in all of their locations. Their Catskills location in Monticello, New York has been opened since 2018, and is hosting an exclusive event this week to showcase all of their viewing amenities. They will be hosting a special Thursday Night Football viewing party with VIP access only! See below on how WPDH is helping one lucky football fan win the most luxury game watching experience.

attachment-in article-2 loading...

VIP Access - Enter by Invitation or Contest Win ONLY!

WPDH is teaming up with Resorts World Catskills and is giving one lucky WPDH listener the chance to attend a Thursday night football viewing party. This will be a special invite-only event showing the Green Bay and Detroit football game this Thursday December 5th. All attendees will be invited by Resorts World themselves or by entering our contest to win a pair of tickets!

This night will be a fully catered dining experience that elevates the traditional football party. There will be a variety of food options and the catered service will make sure everyone is satisfied for the game. Enjoy the night with great views and the excitement that comes with being surrounded by football fans. Whether you've been to Resorts World before or will be a first timer, this is a great opportunity to visit and see everything they have to offer.

attachment-resortsww loading...

Pinnacle of Entertainment and Luxury

Resorts World Catskills has become of the premier destinations for relaxation and excitement in the Catskill Mountain area. Their expansive casino boasts over 150,000 square feet of gaming space and visitors can try their luck at over 2,000 slot machines and a wide range of table games. Their luxury accommodations include spacious rooms and suites with modern amenities and panoramic views of the surrounding mountains. The resort combines contemporary style with comfort, and some rooms even feature soaking tubs, balconies, and high end furnishings for a truly relaxing experience.

Their Catskills location has a variety of dining options to satisfy a variety of tastes. Their signature restaurants offer everything to fine dining to casual eats, with menus inspired by both local and international flavors. Options include an upscale steakhouse, sushi bars and more laid-back cafes and bistros. Guests can enjoy gourmet meals, wine, and cocktails in a variety of settings, from party environments to formal dining rooms and more relaxed environments.

December Events at Resorts World

Resorts World is more than just a luxury resort and entertaining casino, they also host fun events like the one on Thursday. Additionally, this December 29th, Resorts World Catskills is bringing the timeless sounds of Motown to the stage for a spectacular concert featuring The Temptations and The Four Tops. These two legendary groups will come together at the RW Epicenter to deliver a night of iconic music, signature dance moves and those amazing harmonies that made them global superstars. Tickets for this show are available now on Ticketmaster, and will feature classic hits like "My Girl" and "Ain't No Woman (Like the One I've Got".

attachment-mo loading...

Spend New Years Eve With Resorts World

The resort and casino will be hosting a New Year's Eve celebration! Kick off the new year with an unforgettable night of live entertainment with their New Year's Eve Hotel Package which includes a spacious King Room, a 2025 gift bag, and a complimentary breakfast at Doubletop on New Year's Day to start your new year off right. Check out the official Resorts World Catskills website for more events and options for relaxation.

attachment-Hotel-Key-Web-Promo loading...

Exclusive Football Party

Resorts World Catskills will be hosting their Thursday Night Football Viewing Party this Thursday December 5th. This event is one not open to the public, and tickets will not be available for purchase. Don't miss your chance to attend this one of a kind, invite only event - enter below for your chance to attend!