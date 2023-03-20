Win A Pair of Tickets to See Peter Gabriel at Madison Square Garden September 18th

Peter Gabriel Is coming to NYC for one night of truly incredible music. He will be at Madison Square Garden on September 18th as a stop on the North American leg of his i/o World Tour.

While Peter Gabriel's initial claim to fame was being the original lead singer for the band Genesis, he has been a pioneer in and out of the music industry. He has had a successful solo career, producing chart-topping hits like Solsbury Hill, Sledgehammer, and In Your Eyes. He also co-founded WOMAD, an international music festival that focuses on celebrating music, art, and dance from around the world. Through his work, he's received numerous accolades including several Grammys, MTV Music Awards, and the Man Of Peace Award from the Noble Peace Prize association for his human rights activism.

Here's your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Peter Gabriel live at Madison Square Garden on September 18th! Simply enter your information below and we will contact you if you're a winner.