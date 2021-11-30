Win a Nintendo Switch For Helping Out a Hudson Valley Vet

You can win a Nintendo Switch in time for Christmas just by helping out a Hudson Valley veteran.

The Boris and Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH will be broadcasting live from Dunkin' locations throughout Dutchess County every Friday leading up to Christmas. Just stop by and support a local vet by donating a gift card and you will instantly enter to win a Nintendo Switch video console.

Gift cards will go directly to vets in the Hudson Valley who could use a little help this holiday season. Boris and Robyn have partnered with Commander Tom and the VetZero organization to distribute the cards to vets through Hudson River Housing. There are many veterans with families who need assistance this time of year. Liberty Station in Poughkeepsie is also home to many vets who are working to get back on their feet.

Your donation will be much appreciated by the men and women who served in the military. Suggested gift cards are Target, Walmart, grocery stores, Dunkin' Donuts, and other food locations. Of course, cash donations will also be accepted.

Boris and Robyn will be broadcasting live at the following locations this month:

Friday, December 3 at the Dunkin' on Myers Corners Road in Wappingers Falls

Friday, December 10 at the Dunkin' on Route 9 in Hyde Park

Friday, December 17 at the Dunkin' near Walmart in Fishkill

Everyone who donates will also get a bonus chance to win the WPDH Rock Pass, which will get you into every pavilion show at Bethel Woods during the 2022 season.

Good luck, and thanks for helping to support our Hudson Valley vets.