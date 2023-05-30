Win A Gift Certificate From Our Featured Restaurant Of The Week: Crew Restaurant

Are you always looking for the best deal? Love supporting local Hudson Valley restaurants? Well, we have just the thing for you! Every week through Seize The Deal we team up with a local restaurant to give you the best bang for your buck. We chose a restaurant of the week, and they will offer you a $50 gift certificate for half the price!

Restaurant Of The Week: Crew Restaurant

Crew Restaurant & Bar Crew Restaurant & Bar loading...

Crew Restaurant in Poughkeepsie have been providing a casual and modern dining experience since opening in May 2009. Under the guidance of Executive Chef/Owner Thomas Kacherski, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, our restaurant has been highly acclaimed by top publications including Wine Spectator Magazine, Hudson Valley Magazine, and Zagat. Recently, Chef Kacherski was inducted into the prestigious Chaîne des Rôtísseurs, the oldest and largest food and wine society in the world, and is also a member of the Society of Fellows at the Culinary Institute of America.

Crew Resutrnat & Bar/Facebook Crew Restaurant & Bar/Facebook loading...

In addition to dining, they offer full catering services, from a private dining room that can accommodate up to 45 guests, to drop-off service for meetings, parties, and weddings. So stop by and try their delicious and extensive menu, served with the freshest and highest quality ingredients around!

Enter To Win

You can head over to the Seize The Deal Website this Wednesday to buy your half-priced restaurant certificate to use. You can also enter below for a chance to WIN a $50 Gift Certificate to spend at Crew Restaurant! We love supporting local restaurants, and we want you to get out and enjoy them too!